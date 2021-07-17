TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 195,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

