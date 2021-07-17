TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

