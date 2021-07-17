Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 2,265,253 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 2,265,253 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $14,724,144.50.

OTCMKTS:TTSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 124,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

