Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Tilt Renewables’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77.
Tilt Renewables Company Profile
