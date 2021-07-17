Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Tilt Renewables’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77.

Get Tilt Renewables alerts:

Tilt Renewables Company Profile

Tilt Renewables Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages renewable energy generation assets. The company operates in two segments, Australian Generation and New Zealand Generation. It generates electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 266 MW of wind generation assets in Australia and 196 MW of wind generation assets in New Zealand.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilt Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilt Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.