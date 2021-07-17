Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

