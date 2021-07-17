Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37.
About Titan Mining
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.