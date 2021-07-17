TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TMX Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.19. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

