Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Hits $188,520.28

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $188,520.28 and $34.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.27 or 0.00827044 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.