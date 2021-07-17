TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded TomTom to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43. TomTom has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

