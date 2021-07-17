TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMOAF shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TMOAF remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.14 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

