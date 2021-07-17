Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPZEF opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

