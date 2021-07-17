Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 3.7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 1,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,095,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 10,701,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $210,187,083.60. Insiders sold 11,925,661 shares of company stock worth $234,235,018 in the last 90 days.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

