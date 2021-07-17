Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TACYY remained flat at $$4.99 during trading on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

