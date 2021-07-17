Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TACYY remained flat at $$4.99 during trading on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05.
About Total Access Communication Public
