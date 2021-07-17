Toyota Motor Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion.

TM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TM opened at $178.13 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.54. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

