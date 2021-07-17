TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 1.4%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 192.64 ($2.52). 859,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,143,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.34 ($2.55).

TCAP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.