Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 700 call options on the company. This is an increase of 929% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.
In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
