Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teleflex Put Options (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,859 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 put options.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,482. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

