Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Sells £51,519.75 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Shares of TET opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,153.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 491 ($6.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £632.25 million and a P/E ratio of 47.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

