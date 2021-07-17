Trevor Barran Sells 5,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) COO Trevor Barran sold 5,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,732 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 564,800 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

