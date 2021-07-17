TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.78.

TNET stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,467 shares of company stock worth $6,707,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

