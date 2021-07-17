Truist Securiti Comments on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.75 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,243.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,052,110 shares of company stock worth $334,238,398 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

