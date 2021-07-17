Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cloudera news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $8,443,740.03. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,058 shares of company stock worth $11,325,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

