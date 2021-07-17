Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

