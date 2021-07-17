Truvestments Capital LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,818,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $109.04 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

