Truvestments Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $218.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.