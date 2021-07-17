Truvestments Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $161.17 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

