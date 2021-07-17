Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 7,426 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

