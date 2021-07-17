Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWO. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

