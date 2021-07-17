U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $123.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.13 million and the highest is $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE USPH opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

