Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ube Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

