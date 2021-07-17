UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Coeur Mining worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.