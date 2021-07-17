UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.