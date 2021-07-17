UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 395,431 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 395,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of bluebird bio worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.