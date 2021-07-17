UBS Group AG Acquires 3,828 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 147.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,166,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $80.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36.

