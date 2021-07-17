UBS Group AG Buys 816 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duluth were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,788 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTH stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

