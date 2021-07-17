UBS Group AG Grows Position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 76,660.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in voxeljet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.17. voxeljet AG has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

