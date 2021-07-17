UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 2,419.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atreca were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.