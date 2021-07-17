UBS Group AG Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Cadiz worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDZI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -0.13. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

