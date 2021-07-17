UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Everi were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.21 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,696 shares of company stock worth $3,745,086 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

