UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Desiree Coleman sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $148,258.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,535 shares of company stock worth $61,354,544. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 240.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

