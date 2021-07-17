UBS Group AG Sells 23,190 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 80.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30.

