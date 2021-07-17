UBS Group AG Sells 34,025 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $45.81 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

