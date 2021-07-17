UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €67.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €64.84 ($76.28) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

