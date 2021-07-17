UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.94. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.