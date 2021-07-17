UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

