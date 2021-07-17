UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

