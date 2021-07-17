UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.03). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.01), with a volume of 334,460 shares changing hands.

UDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.08.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

