UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 20743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

