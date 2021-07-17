Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $395.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $332.12 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

