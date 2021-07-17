Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 896,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,529. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock valued at $399,376,402. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

