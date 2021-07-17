Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UNIEF remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

